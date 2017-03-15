  • STV
Paige Doherty killer to have deli business assets seized

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

John Leathem murdered the 15-year-old schoolgirl in his sandwich shop in Clydebank.

Murder scene: John Leathem killed Paige Doherty in his deli shop in Clydebank.
Murder scene: John Leathem killed Paige Doherty in his deli shop in Clydebank.

Child murderer John Leathem is to have his deli business where he slaughtered Paige Doherty dissolved and its assets seized.

Leathem, 32, killed the 15-year-old in a "savage and frenzied" knife attack at his sandwich shop in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, last March before he moved her body in bin bags to the boot of his car.

The deli owner had his jail term cut on appeal by four years to 23 years last month in a move his victim's mother branded "insult to Paige's life and death" and a "kick in the teeth" for her family.

Leathem disposed of the popular teenager's body after inflicting more than 146 injuries on her in his deli in March last year after she walked in to pick up breakfast as she made her way to her Saturday job at a hairdressers.

Judge Lady Rae described Paige as a "defenceless child" who was killed in a "savage and frenzied attack" and screams of "beast", "monster" and "rot in hell" were heard from Paige's family as the killer was led away. 

She added Leathem had inflicted a "horrific level of violence" on the schoolgirl.

It has now emerged Leathem's Delicious Deli business, the scene of the murder, has been issued with a notice from Companies House that it will be struck off the register and its assets handed to the Crown.

The latest accounts, filed in 2015, show the firm had tangible assets of £9182 and "cash at bank and in hand" of £8591, bringing the total to £17,773.

The company, of which both Leathem and his wife are directors, has been given a two-month notice period before it is seized by the Crown and the assets stripped.

The notice states: "The Registrar of Companies gives notice that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, at the expiration of two months from the above date the name of Delicious Deli Clydebank Ltd will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved.

"Upon dissolution all property and rights, vested in or held in trusts for, are deemed to be bona vacantia and accordingly will belong to the Crown."

In his appeal judgment last month, Lord Turnbull accepted Leathem's argument his sentence was "excessive" when compared to other murders felt to be "significantly more serious" than the schoolgirl's death.

Paige's mother Pamela Munro told STV News after the judgment: "When I got the phone call and I was speaking to the lady and she was telling me, I was just thinking to myself: 'How can that happen?'

"How can somebody justify killing a child as brutally as he killed Paige and say: 'It's not as bad as this or as bad as that so we're going to reduce it?'

"And they add in that [Leathem is] a family man and he's never offended before. That just makes it worse. It shows how unpredictable he really is - so make an example of him."

She added: "I would like higher sentencing tariffs. I think they need to set a minimum punishment part when it comes to excessive killing, such as child killers. I think it needs to be a minimum of 35 years.

"At least if they do appeal it and it is being brought down it is not being brought down any lower than 35 - so it's not a kick in the teeth to you, so it's not an insult.

"Although, in our eyes, nothing is ever going to be high enough for taking our wee girl's life - there's no number on that which could be high enough. But they need to make a minimum."

