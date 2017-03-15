Teenager who vanished after leaving for school is found

Suha Ahmed was last seen at 9am on Tuesday on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden.

Found: Suha Ahmed disappeared on her way to school in Bearsden. Police Scotland

A teenage girl who disappeared after leaving for school has been found safe.

Suha Ahmed was last seen at 9am on Tuesday on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

The 17-year-old was on her way to school but did not arrive and was reported missing a short time later.

Police appealed to the public for information about her whereabouts as well as launching a search.

They confirmed on Wednesday morning that she had been traced safe and well.

