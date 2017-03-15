Teenager who vanished after leaving for school is found
Suha Ahmed was last seen at 9am on Tuesday on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden.
A teenage girl who disappeared after leaving for school has been found safe.
Suha Ahmed was last seen at 9am on Tuesday on Rannoch Drive in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.
The 17-year-old was on her way to school but did not arrive and was reported missing a short time later.
Police appealed to the public for information about her whereabouts as well as launching a search.
They confirmed on Wednesday morning that she had been traced safe and well.
