Expat jailed for knife murder of brother-in-law in 1999 

James McGowan killed Owen Brannigan after returning from Australia for mother's funeral.

Killer: James McGowan will serve at least 18 years in prison for the murder.

A Scottish expat who killed his brother-in-law when he returned home for his mother's funeral 18 years ago has been jailed.

James McGowan moved from Scotland to Australia in 1980 before he came home and stabbed 46-year-old Owen Brannigan to death in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, in 1999.

At the High Court in Edinburgh last month, jurors found McGowan guilty of murdering Mr Brannigan and assaulting another man.

He returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Last year, McGowan was extradited from Adelaide in Australia to stand trial for murder having spent two years in custody.

The court previously heard McGowan confessed to killing someone in a phone call to Australia's On the Line service, which is similar to the Samaritan's in the UK.

During two phone calls with a counsellor he also boasted about his sons Ryan and Dylan, professional footballers who both played for Heart of Midlothian FC.

Ryan McGowan attended the last days of his father's trial.

Victim: Owen Brannigan was stabbed to death in Coatbridge.

The 58-year-old had denied killing Mr Brannigan on November 28 or 29, 1999, while he was also found guilty of assaulting another man, Thomas Duggan, on November 28 that year.

During calls to the phone line, McGowan told counsellors he had "crossed a line" and "put a guy in bed" previously.



McGowan had returned home for his mother's funeral, which took place on November 22, 1999.

The jury heard McGowan believed Mr Brannigan was a rapist but there was no proof of that available.

He had also lodged a special defence of incrimination, claiming a now deceased man called Thomas Stewart was responsible for the murder.

After the verdict, detective chief inspector Bob Frew said: "Although this murder took place over 17 years ago, officers worked tirelessly on the original investigation and the subsequent reinvestigation to bring the person responsible to justice.

"This was a particularly vicious and calculated murder with a clear, intended target in mind.

"Police officers engaged with law enforcement authorities in Canada, South Australian Police and Australian Federal Police throughout the inquiry in order to pull together the relevant evidence."

