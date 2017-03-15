Young woman attacked in woods off main road in town

The 23-year-old victim was assaulted in New Stevenston in the early hours of Monday.

Quarry Street: The woman was pounced on in woods. 2017 Google

A woman has been injured during an attack in woods in North Lanarkshire.

Police sealed off the area alongside a main road in New Stevenston after the assault in the early hours of Monday.

Forensic officers examined the scene on Quarry Street after the 23-year-old victim was attacked at around 1am.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and a hunt has now been launched for the attacker.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 23-year-old woman was assaulted near to Quarry Street in the New Stevenson area of Motherwell at around 1am on Monday.

"The woman was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital and released after treatment. Enquiries are at an early stage to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

