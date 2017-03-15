Week-old fox cub dumped by road mistaken for puppy
Husky was handed over to the Scottish SPCA after being discovered in Hamilton.
An abandoned fox cub was mistaken for a puppy after being dumped by the side of a road.
The week-old cub was discovered in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Friday.
She was handed over to the Scottish SPCA and is being looked after at the charity's National Wildlife Rescue Centre, where she has been named Husky.
Animal rescue officer Sian Robertson said, "We were given a call after the veterinary nurse became a bit suspicious when feeding the tiny animal.
"She looked a bit closer and became doubtful that she was a puppy.
"When I arrived, I took one look at the little fluffy animal and knew she was a fox cub - and a very cute one at that."
She added: "The nurse had already wrapped her up so I took her up to our wildlife centre where she will be hand-reared with minimal human contact.
"Husky will then be introduced to other fox cubs and will be released during summer in a carefully selected site with the landowner's permission."
