Man raped woman after she fell out with partner in club

Amir Bakhjam took his victim back to his flat after a night out in Glasgow.

Jailed: Rapist sentenced to five years at High Court in Glasgow (file pic). PA

A man raped a woman after taking her home to his flat when she fell out with her boyfriend on a night out.

Amir Bakhjam, 38, met the woman and her partner on Ashton Lane in the west end of Glasgow before heading with them to Kushion Night Club in Bath Street in the city centre.

Bakhjam then went home with the 25-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, after she had a row with her boyfriend.

The rapist claimed they had consensual sex but the young victim said she woke up in his bed to find him "helping himself."

Bakhjam, from Yoker, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of raping the woman at his home on July 22, 2015.

He was found guilty of removing her clothing and raping her while she was unconscious or asleep and incapable of giving consent.

Judge Graeme Buchanan jailed him for five years.

He said: "You seek to avoid responsibility and to blame your victim for creating the circumstances which led to events which resulted in your conviction."

Mr Buchanan added Bakhjam's conduct was "totally unacceptable in the sense that it amounted to a serious sexual offence" and he subjected his victim to a "distressing and humiliating ordeal".

Bakhjam was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

The woman told the court: "The last thing I remember is going up to get another round of drinks at Kushion."

In a phone call to a friend that night Bakhjam described his victim by saying: "She's steaming. She's out of it, she's a riot."

He also faced another rape allegation at his home on June, 30, 2013, but this charge was withdrawn after the alleged victim refused to give evidence.

The court heard Bakhjam has a previous conviction for assault.

Defence counsel Louise Arrol gave the court a number of references and said: "They paint a picture of someone who is respectful, considerate, family orientated and an upstanding member of the community."

