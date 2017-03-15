Ticket inspector punched in head by teenager on train

The incident happened between Balloch and Singer stations on Monday evening.

Police: Officers are appealing for information (file pic). British Transport Police

A ticket inspector was punched in the head twice after asking two teenagers to leave a train.

The two passengers were found to be travelling without a valid ticket between Balloch and Singer in West Dunbartonshire at around 6.25pm on Monday,

When asked to leave, one of the boys punched the inspector in the head twice.

The inspector was left with minor injuries and described as being "very shaken".

The two boys are described as being approximately 16-years-old.

The first was around 5ft 5in with short dark hair and was wearing a blue hooded top and blue jacket, black gloves, bright blue jogging bottoms and black and grey Nike Airmax trainers.

The second boy was around 5ft 7in, with a shaved head. He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Investigating officer David Merchant said: "We're investigating this incident fully and are determined to catch those responsible.

"It is disgraceful to think that someone can be attacked simply for doing their job - and so, if you know the men who did this, I urge you to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016, with reference 465 of 13 March.

