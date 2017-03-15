Woman dragged by hair in brawl after Kings of Leon gig

The 22-year-old was targeted at Bathgate station following the concert in Glasgow.

Brawl: Two groups of women had been involved in fight.

A woman was dragged around a train platform by her hair in a brawl that broke out after a Kings of Leon concert.

The 22-year-old was injured in the fight, which broke out following an "altercation" between two groups of women on a train home from the gig.

British Transport Police said the disturbance began on the service from Glasgow before continuing on the platform at its final destination of Bathgate.

The victim was "forcefully pulled around the platform by her hair" in the brawl before several people tried to intervene.

She required hospital treatment after the incident around 12.15am on Tuesday, February 28, which followed the Kings of Leon concert at the SSE Hydro.

Detective constable Claire McCombe said: "These people are grown adults and, needless to say, should not be behaving in this way.

"We will not accept violence in any form on the railway and so if you saw what happened, or know who the offender is, please get in touch."

The attacker is described as being of slim build, with long blonde hair. She is believed to be in her late 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 0800 40 50 40.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.