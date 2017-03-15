Boy who died in orphanage 'definitely attacked by staff'

Another abuse survivor at Smyllum has spoken out over 1964 death of Sammy Carr.

Smyllum: This is believed to be Sammy Carr.

A former resident of an orphanage where a young boy was allegedly killed by a nun believes he was "definitely" attacked by staff.

Sammy Carr died aged six in 1964 while under the care of the Smyllum Park in Lanark, South Lanarkshire.

STV News revealed claims a nun severely beat the youngster days before his death.

Police Scotland investigated the allegations and said they found no evidence of criminality.

Sammy's sisters said they were told at the time he died after playing with a dead rat, while cause of death on his certificate is given as brain haemorrhage.

On the back of the STV News story, another former resident, George Quinn, came forward to share his memories of the routine abuse experienced in the home.

Survivor: George Quinn today and in his childhood.

When asked about whether or not he thought a nun had killed Sammy, he responded: "Most definitely assaulted. I couldn't say the nun murdered him but definitely assaulted without any shadow of a doubt

"Because it happened so often. I would reckon, if a kid went through life in Smyllum without being hit it would be a miracle, an absolute miracle.

"I'm not just talking about a wee slap or something like that. Every kid in there, was there in fear."

He recalled how one time he was beaten by a member of staff at Smyllum after an argument over the singing talents of Cliff Richard.

Mr Quinn said: "[I said]: 'Cliff Richard, he's good.' And he responded: 'No, Andy Stewart's a singer.' And I burst out laughing and so he picked up my radio and smashed it.

"I must have said or done something to get him even angrier and then he gave me a beating.

"He gave a nine-year-old a beating that he would give a grown man. I must have been in bed for seven to ten days."

Around 200 members of the In Care Abuse Survivors went to the orphanage, while the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is investigating the facility and four other residential care establishments run by the Poor Sisters of Charity, now known as the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent De Paul.

In 2015, another former resident told Sammy's sisters he witnessed a nun kicking him in the back and in the head while he was lying on the floor curled up in a ball.

Mr Quinn met Sammy's sister Ann Marie Carr after he came forward.

He showed her photographs taken from his time at Smyllum, including an image he believes is of her sibling.

Ms Carr issued an appeal for other former residents of the orphanage who may have witnessed the alleged attack on her brother to speak out.

She said:"I would like to carry it on a bit further in case people do come forward. I don't want to think this boy has said this and we're flinging it under the carpet, because it could be true.

"If you were in Smyllum, will you come forward if you knew my young brother and back up the story if it's true, and let the family get peace of mind, please?"

The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul said it was "shocked to learn" of the accusations surrounding the death of Sammy but it had give police "full cooperation" in their investigation.

It added: "The Order is also cooperating fully with the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. It would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

If you have been affected by this story, and would like to share your experience, you can contact STV News on 0141 300 3360 or by emailing reporters@stv.tv.

Orphanage: Smyllum is being investigated in child abuse inquiry. STV

