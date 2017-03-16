Car with flashing lights going at 120mph pulled by police

Driver claimed to be a firefighter after police stopped him on M74 in Lanarkshire.

Pulled over: Driver of car claimed to be a firefighter. STV

A car with flashing blue lights was stopped by police after it was clocked at 120mph on a busy motorway.

Officers pulled over the vehicle at junction 11 of the M74 in Lanarkshire at around lunchtime on Saturday after it hit excessive speeds.

The driver allegedly claimed to be a firefighter on the way to an incident but after making checks, officers reported the 55-year-old man to the procurator fiscal.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Around 1.10pm on Saturday, March 11, police officers stopped a car with flashing blue lights driving at 120mph on the M74 at Junction 11, Poneil, southbound.

"The driver claimed to be a firefighter en-route to an incident, however officers carried out enquiries and established that this was not the case.

"A 55-year-old man is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with the incident."