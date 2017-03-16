Brawl between players and parents at under-15s match

Police probing disturbance at game in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Sunday.

Football trouble: Police called to match. Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport

A brawl between parents and players during an under-15s football match is being probed by police.

Trouble erupted at the children's match in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Sunday morning and ended in police being called to the scene.

The incident happened at Bent Road recreation ground during a game between Drumsagard Football Academy Club and Mill United AFC.

No one was injured in the disturbance, while a van was also vandalised.

Players, parents and officials were involved in the ugly scenes, which are being probed by police and league officials from the Lanarkshire Football Development Association.

A statement from Drumsagard FAC said: "Drumsagard Football Academy Club is both saddened and disappointed with the behaviour of certain players, officials and parents at yesterday's game with Mill United AFC 2002 age group.

"Drumsagard FAC is grateful to Mill United AFC for their immediate written apology after the game and is confident that they along with the relevant football authorities and Police Scotland will deal with all those involved accordingly.

"Drumsagard FAC also asks that its members make no comment on any social media platform regarding yesterday's events."

Mill United club chairman Brian Murphy said in a statement: "Mill United are aware of an incident that took place at Bent Recreation Ground, Hamilton, on Sunday, March 12, in a game involving the under 15s teams of Mill United & Drumsagard FC.

"The matter has been reported to the relevant authorities therefore we shall not provide any further comment at this time."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.45am on Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance and vandalism at Brent Road recreation ground.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

