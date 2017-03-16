Hundreds of workers at Faslane to strike over 12 weeks

Babcock Marine staff at Faslane and Coulport naval bases to join staggered strikes.

Naval bases: Faslane house UK's Trident nuclear submarines.

Hundreds of workers at the Faslane and Coulport naval bases will walk out as part of a series of strikes lasting three months.

Members of the Unite union who work in roles involving radiation monitoring, weapons support, cleaning, logistics, maintenance and repairs are to take action over a "systematic campaign to undermine workers".

A continuous overtime and on-call ban by Babcock Marine will start on Friday, March 24, and will affect all areas at the bases on the Clyde, including the nuclear operations department.

On that day hundreds of Unite members in different roles will also begin a series of staggered periods of strike action that will have an impact on naval operations up until June 15.

The strikes are expected to cause "major disruption to the day-to-day services" at both bases.

Unite says Babcock Marine is "victimising worker representatives, withdrawing facilities for shop steward meetings and failing to meaningfully consult and negotiate with the trade union".

In a statement, Babcock said: "We regularly engage with our trade unions on a number of topics and view any concerns that are brought to our attention as a matter of importance.

"We are disappointed with this ballot result, as earlier this week we met with Unite and ACAS where we had constructive discussions and are due to meet again at the end of this month."

The industrial action comes after members of the union voted 99% in favour of industrial action and 96% in favour of strike action on Thursday, March 9.

Unite regional officer Stephen Deans said: "This action will coincide with a particularly busy period at both Coulport and Faslane and will cause major disruption to the day-to-day services that Babcock Marine provides.

"This includes land-based repairs, mail delivery, feeding the Navy sailors at their normal mealtimes and nuclear operational and waterfront services. There will be a severe impact.

"Our members work hard supporting the Royal Navy's operations. They refuse to be intimidated by a private company whose biggest interest at the moment seems to be weakening workers' rights so that it can squeeze all the cash it can from the nation's defence."

