Man held over 'series of armed robberies' on businesses

A 36-year-old is due to appear in court after alleged raids in Busby and Clarkston.

Co-op: Shop in Clarkston allegedly targeted. STV

A man has been arrested following a series of alleged armed robberies in East Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been detained after businesses were targeted in Busby and Clarkston.

The first incident is said to have took place at Drumby Service Station on Eastwoodmains Road in Clarkston on Wednesday, November 23.

A second armed robbery allegedly took place at the Co-op on Eaglesham Road, Clarkston at around 4.20pm on Thursday, March 9.

Police said there was a third incident 20 minutes later on Main Street, Busby.

Officers said the man has been detained in police custody and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.