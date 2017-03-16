Police return to scene of murder bid in hunt for gunman

Ross Craig was targeted outside his home on Shawhill Road in Glasgow a week ago.

Investigation: Police conducted 200 interviews (file pic). Georgia Watson

Police have returned to the scene of an attempted murder in Glasgow as they continue their hunt for a gunman.

Ross Craig was shot in the leg at the bottom of his driveway on Shawhill Road in Shawlands on the morning of Thursday, March 9.

The 34-year-old was putting his child in his car at the time.

After the shooting, the attacker made off in the direction of Hector Road.

Mr Craig pursued him until the shooter got into the passenger seat of a car which sped away along Kennilworth Avenue.

The suspect has been described as 5ft 7in and was wearing dark clothing and a dark beanie hat.

Exactly a week after the incident, detectives returned to Shawhill Road and conducted interviews with more than 200 passing pedestrians and motorists.

Detective inspector Colin Hailstones from Cathcart Police Office said: "This morning's operation was very worthwhile and officers spoke to a wide range of members of the public, including people heading to work, tradesmen and parents dropping their children off at school.

"Our dedicated inquiry team are continuing to examine CCTV footage as well as working to establish a motive and identify whoever committed this brazen and dangerous act.

"Police Scotland will not tolerate this type of mindless violence in any form, and although we believe this was a targeted attack, we do have additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance."

Detectives are understood to be examining Mr Craig's lifestyle to find a reason for the attack.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2010 for a knife attack on a soldier and his friend in the centre of Glasgow.

Mr Craig assaulted his victims with as they were trying to hail a cab on Pitt Street in October 2006. He was arrested but fled to Cyprus after bail was granted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

