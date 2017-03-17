Woman, 64, attacked in street after 'taking wrong turn'

Victim left with black eye after getting off bus when she felt unwell following shopping trip.

A 64-year-old woman was punched in the face by three youths after taking a wrong turn.

The victim was ambushed by the boys who tried to rob her after she had spent the morning shopping on Saturday.

She had been shopping in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, when not long after returning she was threatened and punched in the face in Greenhill Road, Rutherglen.

It happened after the woman got off a bus because she was feeling unwell and ended taking a wrong turn en route to a taxi rank.

The woman was left with a black eyes by the youths, who tried to grab her bag, near to the car park entrance of the Rutherglen Exchange Shopping Centre. She was left with a black eye.



All the suspects are described as white and approximately 16-years-old. One of the youths is described as having red hair, acne and wearing dark clothing.

Detective constable Ruth Whyte, Cambuslang CID, said: "The lady had been out for the day shopping and was on the bus heading home when she felt unwell.

"She decided to get off the bus and make her way to the taxi rank behind the shopping centre, however, she took a wrong turn and that's when she was confronted by the three male youths.

"Despite them threatening her and hitting her in the face which left her with a black eye, they didn't get her bag and they ran off up the access ramp towards Greenhill Road.

"Thankfully the lady was not more seriously injured but this was a very frightening experience for her to go through.

"These boys had no respect for her at all and are in my opinion cowards for hitting a woman who was on her own.

"The access to the car park is overlooked by the ramp from the roof of the building so I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident take place or indeed the three youths hanging about, to contact police."

Information can be passed to officers at Cambuslang CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.