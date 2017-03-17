More than 200 Syrian refugees arrive at Glasgow Airport

The are being resettled across Scotland as part of the UK Government refugee scheme.

Syrians: The refugees are being resettled in UK after fleeing civil war. (file pic)

More than 200 Syrian refugees have arrived at Glasgow Airport on a charter flight.

The Syrians have been brought to Scotland as part of the UK government's Vulnerable Persons Resettlement (VPR) scheme.

They were identified for resettlement from the region around Syria by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The Syrians who arrived in Scotland on Thursday have been taken into the care of local authorities including: Argyll and Bute, Dundee, Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.

Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill said: "The humanitarian crisis in Syria is unprecedented which is why we decided to undertake one of the largest resettlement schemes in the UK's history.

"I am very grateful to the local authorities, community groups and individuals across Scotland who have helped to provide these vulnerable people with a safe environment and the chance to rebuild their lives."

Hundreds of flights carrying Syrians have arrived in the UK over the past 18 months.

More than 5500 refugees have been resettled in the UK under the scheme so far and around a fifth of them have been found homes in Scotland.

The Government said it remains on track to meet its commitment of resettling 20,000 Syrians by 2020.

In addition to the VPR scheme, the Government has also committed to accepting up to 3000 vulnerable children and family members directly from the Middle East and North Africa.