OAPs suffer 'terrifying ordeal' at hands of home raiders

Elderly couple threatened and robbed by gang of three men in their home in Ayr.

Raid: Elderly couple robbed in their home in St Phillans Avenue. 2017 Google

An elderly couple suffered a "terrifying ordeal" after a robbery gang forced their way into their home.

The pensioners were threatened by a gang of three men during the raid at their house in Ayr on Monday morning.

The robbers, dressed in baseball caps and dark clothes, snatched jewellery and cash as they threatened the couple at the property in the town's St Phillans Avenue at 10am.

They were seen in a small white car before the robbery then made off towards Forehill Road. Police are appealing for witnesses and launched a major manhunt for the gang.

The suspects have been described as in their late teens to mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and baseball caps.

Detective constable Chris Rae, from Ayr CID, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for an elderly couple who have been left badly shaken by what happened.

"Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen three men matching the above description in the Forehill area around the time of the incident.

"We are also keen to trace a small white car with three men within, which was seen in St Phillans Avenue prior to the robbery taking place.

"Police are also appealing to anyone who may have been driving within St Phillans Avenue area with access to an in car camera to make contact with police.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Ayr CID via 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."