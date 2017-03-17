World-inspired revamp for Glasgow's 90 city centre lanes

The council has looked to international cities to transform the alleyways.

International flavour: Lanes could resemble Montreal and Melbourne. Glasgow City Council

Glasgow's 90 city centre lanes are to be transformed as part of a revamp inspired by cities around the world.

Some city centre lanes have always enjoyed a variety of uses and in recent years been turned into successful public spaces with shops, restaurants and bars contributing to Glasgow's day and night-time economies.

Many other lanes in the city centre are void of such activity, however, and can be hotspots for antisocial behaviour, fly tipping, unauthorised parking, drug use and graffiti.

Examples of how lanes are used in Montreal, San Francisco, Seattle and Melbourne were taken into account when preparing Glasgow's city centre lanes strategy.

The council's executive committee on Thursday approved the next stage of a strategy that aims to make best use of the 90 lanes in the city centre.

The strategy, which has been drafted with the help of businesses, community groups, charities, waste contractors, landowners, artists and artisans, will now go out for public consultation.

Each lane will be examined on its own to take into account their individual characteristics and consider the impact of planning policies.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "The lanes network in the city centre is flourishing in some areas but could undoubtedly be improved in others.

"The regeneration of these lanes would play a significant role in the ongoing transformation on the city centre, and this draft strategy aims to deliver that.

"The public consultation will help shape the final plan for the network and we ask everyone with an interest in the city centre to take part."

