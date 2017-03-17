Hunt for driver after black dog killed in hit-and-run

The cocker spaniel was hit near a power plant in Lockerbie on Wednesday morning.

A driver is being hunted by police after a dog was killed in a hit-and-run.

The black cocker spaniel was found lying in the middle of a road in Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 7am on Wednesday.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and launched a hunt for the driver who failed to stop on the B7076 near Stevens Croft Power Plant.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "Police officers in Lockerbie are appealing for witnesses after a black cocker spaniel was killed on the B7076 near to Stevens Croft Power Plant.

"The dog was found around 7.10am on Wednesday, March 15, and appears to have been hit by a vehicle which has failed to stop."

Constable Nicola Brunton, based at Lockerbie, added: "Drivers are required to report such incidents to the police and I would ask anyone with information in relation to this incident contact.

"Police at Lockerbie on the 101 number."