Hunt for rapist after woman attacked on Glasgow street
The 36-year-old victim was targeted near Charing Cross on Friday morning.
A woman has been raped on a street in Glasgow city centre.
The 36-year-old victim was targeted in the sex attack between 4am and 4.30am on Friday near Charing Cross.
A hunt has been launched for the attacker and police have sealed off the scene at the top of Renfrew Street and the scour the area for clues.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a 36-year-old woman between the hours of 4am and 4.30am on Friday at the top of Renfrew Street in Glasgow.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
