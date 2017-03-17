Hunt for rapist after woman attacked on Glasgow street

The 36-year-old victim was targeted near Charing Cross on Friday morning.

Charing Cross: Police at scene of rape on Renfrew Street in Glasgow. STV

A woman has been raped on a street in Glasgow city centre.

The 36-year-old victim was targeted in the sex attack between 4am and 4.30am on Friday near Charing Cross.

A hunt has been launched for the attacker and police have sealed off the scene at the top of Renfrew Street and the scour the area for clues.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating a report of a serious sexual assault on a 36-year-old woman between the hours of 4am and 4.30am on Friday at the top of Renfrew Street in Glasgow.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Lane: Police put up cordon at Charing Cross after sex attack. STV

