Pickup truck rammed into tanning salon in targeted attack

Driver smashed white pickup into front of Heatwave Tanning and Hair Salon in Glasgow.

A pickup truck has been rammed into a tanning salon in a targeted late-night attack.

The driver of the truck smashed into the front of the tanning and air salon in Easterhouse, Glasgow just before midnight on Thursday.

Police believe that attack on Heatwave Tanning and Hair Salon in Lochend Road was deliberate and have launched a hunt for the culprit.

The driver caused serious damage then fled the scene in the white pickup along Lochend Road.

Detective inspector Kenny Dalrymple, from Wishaw CID said: "We believe this vehicle was deliberately driven into the front of this premises, causing extensive damage.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the surrounding area around the time of the incident who may have information to assist with our enquiries.

"In particular I would ask any motorists who were in the Easterhouse or Baillieston areas, and may have captured the incident or the vehicle involved on their dashcam, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information can contact officers at Wishaw CID via 101."