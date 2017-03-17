Fears for 92 Scots jobs at under-threat glass factory

Workers were not told of plans to sell Pilkington Glass to Glass Systems.

Pilkington Glass: Factory in Cumbernauld to be sold off.

More than 90 workers are facing the axe at an under-threat glass factory.

Staff at Pilkington Glass in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, were not even officially briefed on the plan to sell off the plant to rival Glass Systems.

Union officials say they are seeking assurances the jobs in Cumbernauld will be safeguarded following the move.

They fear the takeover means operations will be moved to England and the 92 Scots workers will be made redundant as a result.

Glass Systems has bought a site in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and fears are growing roles could be moved there.

The GMB has written to the Scottish Government, while talks between union officials and bosses at the firm are under way as it demands reassurances for workers.

Benny Rankin, GMB Scotland organiser, said: "We have now found out that Pilkington are planning to sell the Cumbernauld site.

"Unfortunately we, along with the workforce, were forced to find out through a process of elimination rather than through the proper briefing that we would have expected.

"We obviously have real concerns about the intentions of Glass Systems."

He added: "Scottish manufacturing jobs have taken a hammering over many decades now and we fear this sale makes another plant vulnerable.

"We are demanding urgent talks with Glass Systems and we will be making sure our members' rights are fully respected by the incoming company.

"GMB Scotland has also written to the Scottish Government alerting them to the sale and asking them to seek assurances from Glass Systems over the future of the Cumbernauld plant."

