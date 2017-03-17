Gunmen torched Audi getaway car after drive-by shooting

A 42-year-old man suffered injuries to his right forearm in the attempted murder.

Shooting: The attempted murder took place in Stepps. STV

The gunmen who targeted a man in a drive-by shooting fled in an Audi before torching the getaway vehicle.

Police are appealing for sightings of the white car on the M80 after it was used to carry out the attempted murder in North Lanarkshire.

The 42-year-old victim suffered an injury to his right forearm in the targeted attack on Honeywell Drive in Stepps.

Detectives said the Audi estate was driven from the scene via Dewar Road before it was found burnt out in Hogarth Park in Glasgow following the attack around 9.05pm on Sunday.

Detective superintendent Kenny Graham said officers are still trying to establish how many occupants were in the car at the time of the shooting.

He said: "We are following up a number of lines of inquiry. However, we know several people were walking in Dewar Road and in the surrounding areas around the time of the incident.

"I would urge these people to contact us as I'm sure they have information which could assist our ongoing investigation."

Mr Graham added: "In terms of the M80, I am appealing to motorists who were on that road on Sunday night, in particular, anyone with any dash cam footage is asked to pass it on to police.

"It could offer us vital footage on the occupants of the car which could lead us to tracing whoever is responsible for this crime."

It is understood one line of inquiry is the attack is connected to an ongoing gangland feud in Glasgow.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

