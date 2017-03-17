Sexual motive could be behind attack on woman in woods

The 23-year-old woke up battered and bruised in New Stevenston, North Lanarkshire.

Police: Officers seeking to establish motive for attack (file pic). PA

An attack on a woman who woke up battered and bruised on the ground in woods may have had a sexual motive, police have revealed.

The 23-year-old victim cannot remember the attack, with her last recollection being of a man approaching her near Quarry Street in New Stevenston, North Lanarkshire.

She managed to make her way to a friend's house nearby where the alarm was raised.

Police confirmed she was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where she was treated for injuries following the incident between 2am and 3am on Monday.

Detective inspector Julie Mullen said: "At this time the young woman doesn't know how she came about her injuries - she just remembers being approached by a man at an entrance to the park land on Quarry Street and then waking up with a head injury and bruised.

"Officers have still to establish what happened to her but one line of inquiry is that there may have been a sexual motive to the attack - but this has still to be confirmed.

"Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident. It is absolutely imperative that we speak to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of Monday morning.

"If you were there, whether you think you saw anything or not, please come forward as something you may not believe to be important could prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information relating to the attack is asked to call 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.