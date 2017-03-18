Concern for missing teenager last seen six days ago

Police said anyone who may be hiding David Ormerod could face arrest.

Missing: Appeal to trace David Ormerod. Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a "vulnerable" teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

David Ormerod was last seen on Sunday when he left Dumfries Rugby Club.

The 15-year-old is believed to have travelled there from his hometown of Closeburn, near Thornhill.

Police warned that anyone who may be hiding David could face arrest.

Inspector Rory Caldow, based at Dumfries said: "David is a vulnerable young boy and we are treating his disappearance seriously.

"We have dedicated officers involved in the search and are visiting his known friends and family to try and trace him.

"If anyone is found to be hiding David they may find themselves being arrested for their troubles.

"Anyone with information as to David's whereabouts should contact police on 101."