Vulnerable teenager who went missing in Dumfries found
Police Scotland have announced that 15-year-old David Ormerod has been traced.
A vulnerable teenager who went missing for almost a week has been found, police have said.
A search was launched for David Ormerod was last seen on Sunday, March 12, leaving Dumfries Rugby Club.
Police warned that anyone who may be hiding the 15-year-old could face arrest.
On Saturday night, Police Scotland announced he had been found.
The force thanked the public for their help in the matter.