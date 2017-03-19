Vulnerable teenager who went missing in Dumfries found

Police Scotland have announced that 15-year-old David Ormerod has been traced.

A vulnerable teenager who went missing for almost a week has been found, police have said.

A search was launched for David Ormerod was last seen on Sunday, March 12, leaving Dumfries Rugby Club.

Police warned that anyone who may be hiding the 15-year-old could face arrest.

On Saturday night, Police Scotland announced he had been found.

The force thanked the public for their help in the matter.