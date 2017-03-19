Bogus workman stole 80-year-old woman's life savings

The suspect made off with more than £10,000 after claiming he would fix her roof.

A bogus workman stole the life savings of an 80-year-old woman after claiming he would fix the roof of her flat.

Police said he took more than £10,000 from the woman after turning up at the property in Rothes Drive, Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

The elderly woman answered the door to the man around 1pm and he claimed he was working on the roof of her building.

He said he had found a leak in her bathroom which he could fix.

She let him in and the man appears to have stolen the five-figure sum while she was in another room, before leaving the area.

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5ft 8in tall and of medium build. He was clean shaven and was wearing a beige jacket.

Detective constable Gary Boyle, Maryhill CID, said: "Although the lady involved may not have been physically injured during incident, she is extremely upset about what happened and very saddened by the fact that someone she thought was there to help her has taken advantage of her and stolen her life savings.

"We do not think the lady was specifically targeted, we believe it was more opportunistic, and so would ask if anyone in the area has, in the last few days, been approached in the same manner by a man fitting the description.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact Maryhill CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."