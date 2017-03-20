Divers to search canal in Moira Anderson investigation

The Coatbridge girl was just 11 years old when she went missing 60 years ago.

Moira Anderson: Police step up investigation.

Police divers will look at "five areas of interest" in a canal as the search continues for Moira Anderson, a schoolgirl who went missing 60 years ago.

Police Scotland used ground-penetrating radar, sonar and magnetometry technology to identify five "distinct areas of anomalies" in the water and silt layer of Monkland Canal in Carnbroe, North Lanarkshire.

Specialist police search divers will examine the areas on Monday, hoping to identify any unusual items and material from the canal bed.

The 11-year-old from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, disappeared on February 23, 1957, after leaving her grandmother's house to buy margarine. She was seen on board a bus driven by convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore.

In 2015, police said Gartshore would have been indicted for Ms Anderson's murder if he was still alive.

Moira's sister Janet Hart has welcomed the fresh search, saying on Tuesday it was the "most hopeful I've ever been in 60 years" of recovering her body.

The new search of Monkland Canal comes four years after the unsuccessful exhumation of Old Monkland Cemetery in Coatbridge in 2013.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police Scotland (and the former Strathclyde Police) worked closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service over the years to investigate her disappearance and examine any new evidence.

"This led to the site at Monkland Canal being identified with the aim of finding any trace of Moira."