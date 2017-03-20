Doctor who took Ebola nurse's temperature faces watchdog

Dr Hannah Ryan is accused of 'misleading and dishonest' conduct over screening.

Pauline Cafferkey: Doctor took nurse's temperature before Ebola diagnosis. SWNS

A doctor who took nurse Pauline Cafferkey's temperature hours before she was diagnosed with Ebola is facing a watchdog accused of "misleading and dishonest" conduct.

Dr Hannah Ryan is due to appear before the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service over the Heathrow Airport screening of Ms Cafferkey following her return to the UK from Sierra Leone in December 2014.

Dr Ryan is also accused of "misleading and dishonest" conduct in a telephone call with another doctor in January 2015.

The doctor is alleged to have attempted to "conceal her involvement in, and details of, the taking and recording of [Ms Cafferkey's] temperature on December 28, 2014."

Last September, Ms Cafferkey, from Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire, was cleared by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of "potentially putting the public at risk" by passing through screening at Heathrow on arrival from West Africa.

Donna Wood, who was returning from Sierra Leone alongside Ms Cafferkey, was suspended for two months after the NMC ruled her fitness to practise had been impaired when she suggested to staff at Heathrow that a lower temperature should be recorded so they could pass through security faster.

A high temperature is a key indicator of infection with the potentially life-threatening Ebola virus.

After returning to Glasgow, Ms Cafferkery fell critically ill with Ebola and spent a month in isolation at the Royal Free Hospital in London undergoing treatment.

She was eventually transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow to continue her recovery before being released.

Since her initial treatment, Ms Cafferkey has been admitted to hospital twice, once with a relapse of the Ebola virus and a second time with chronic meningitis believed to be linked to the disease.

A hearing on the accusations against Dr Ryan is due to begin in Manchester on Monday and is expected to last two weeks.