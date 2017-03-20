Man's body discovered after late night fall into burn
The 66-year-old's body was discovered in a burn at the village of Kilchrenan.
A 66-year-old man has died after falling into a burn in an Argyll village.
His body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday in the village of Kilchrenan after police carried out a major search of the area.
In a statement, Poilice Scotland said: "Around 5.25am on Sunday, the body of a 66-year-old man was discovered in a burn in the Kilchrenan area of Argyll near Taynuilt.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time police are not treating as suspicious.
"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
