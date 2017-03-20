Man's body discovered after late night fall into burn

The 66-year-old's body was discovered in a burn at the village of Kilchrenan.

River death: Man's body was found in Kilchrenan (file pic).

A 66-year-old man has died after falling into a burn in an Argyll village.

His body was discovered in the early hours of Sunday in the village of Kilchrenan after police carried out a major search of the area.

In a statement, Poilice Scotland said: "Around 5.25am on Sunday, the body of a 66-year-old man was discovered in a burn in the Kilchrenan area of Argyll near Taynuilt.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which at this time police are not treating as suspicious.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.