Scots brothers wanted over £13m solar energy fraud probe

Fugitives David Diaz and Ludovic Black hunted over probe into sale of solar panels.

Wanted: David Diaz and Ludovic Black are being hunted by fraud investigators. Serious Fraud Office

Two Scots brothers after being hunted by fraud investigators as part of a major ongoing probe.

David Diaz, also known as David Black, and Ludovic Black, also known as Victor Black, are wanted for questioning by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) as part of the investigation.

Black and Diaz, former directors of Solar Energy Savings Limited which is at the centre of the SFO probe, failed to attend Blacon and Runcorn police stations in Cheshire on February 28.

The fugitive pair are wanted for questioning in relation to suspected fraud and conspiracy offences believed to have happened between July 1, 2011 and January 18, 2013.

They were last know to live in the Cheshire and Greater Manchester area. The suspected fraud is estimated to have lost its victims up to £13m, according to the SFO.

A statement from the SFO said: "Any members of the public who have information relating to the current whereabouts of either man can contact the SFO, in confidence, on 0207 084 4806 or at solar@sfo.gsi.gov.uk

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, in complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or by using their non-traceable online format crimestoppers-uk.org"

The investigation after information was handed to the fraud office by Greater Manchester Police and concerns the companies Solar Energy Savings Limited, PV Solar Direct Limited and Ultra Energy Global Limited.



The SFO began the major probe in December 2014 to investigate the selling of solar panels to customers of Solar Energy Savings Limited and the offer of a "360 Returns Scheme" promising customers to have returned to them 100% of their purchase on maturity.