Drivers freed and taken to hospital after two-car crash

The collision happened on Monday afternoon in Ashfield Street, Glasgow.

Ashfield Street: Emergency services scrambled to collision in the north of the city on Monday.

Two drivers had to be freed and taken to hospital after a car smash in Glasgow.

The men's vehicles collided shortly after 1pm on Monday in Ashfield Street in the Possilpark area of the city.

One of the drivers had already been removed from his car by the time emergency services arrived.

The second driver was still trapped in his car and was freed by emergency workers.

Both men were then transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.18pm on Monday to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Ashfield Street, Glasgow," a spokesman said.

"One casualty was removed and transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. One other casualty was removed prior to arrival."

"Firefighters left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."

Mayhem: Two fire tenders and an ambulance joined police at the crash scene.

Crash: Emergency workers had to free a trapped driver.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Two cars were involved in the crash in Ashfield Street.

"Both males drivers have been taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said:

"We received a call at 1.03pm today to attend a road traffic collision on Ashfield Street, Glasgow.

"We dispatched two ambulances to the incident. Two patients were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

