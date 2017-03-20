Pedestrian 'falls under bus' in North Ayrshire crash

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital after being struck by the bus in Irvine.

Irvine: Man 'falls under' bus and is later taken to hospital. STV News

A man has been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the pavement and ending up under a bus in Irvine.

Shortly after 3pm on Monday, the pedestrian was struck by a bus in the Irvine Cross area of the Ayrshire town.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment.

Irvine Cross was closed off for nearly two hours, leading to diversions and bus delays, but has since been reopened.

One eyewitness, a nearby restaurant owner, said: "I think the old guy stepped off the kerb or fell off the pavement and ended up underneath the bus. It didn't look good."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "At around 3.10pm, police were called to a report of a man who had been struck by a bus in High Street, Irvine.

"He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital for treatment. The road has since been reopened."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.