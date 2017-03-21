Woman left 'black and blue' after 'attack' in her home

Theresa Campbell, 46, was left with broken ribs after alleged assault.

Theresa Campbell: Woman was left with extensive injuries.

A woman has been left with severe injuries after an alleged attack in her home.

Theresa Campbell suffered black eyes and was left with broken ribs after the incident in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Her daughter Stacey Clements said the 46-year-old was left "black and blue" after being allegedly beaten with a table leg and dragged down stairs at her home in the Viewpark area of the town.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday morning, while police are believed to be hunting for a second suspect.

Bruised: Ms Campbell sustained broken ribs.

Ms Clements, who lives in Australia, thanked members of the local community who have donated around £700 to a JustGiving page set up to support her mother.

She said: "I am still very upset, my mother would never harm a fly and I stay in Australia so it's very hard for me not being there to help her just now.

"I would like to thank the community of Viewpark and everyone who has helped my mum, it has been very overwhelming knowing when I can't be there, they are all by her side."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged assault in Mulberry Road, Viewpark, in the early hours of Saturday morning and was expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday."

Injuries: One man has been arrested over alleged assault.

Black eyes: Ms Campbell suffered extensive injuries.