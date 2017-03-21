  • STV
Man murdered mistress' ex-lover in knife attack at flat

STV

John McKay had affair with victim's ex-partner before stabbing him to death.

Guilty: John McKay stood trial for murder at High Court in Glasgow.
A man murdered his mistress' ex-lover in a brutal knife attack at the victim's flat.

John McKay, 46, stabbed father-of-eight William Scott to death at the property in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, last April.

The killer had earlier been having a secret affair with Louisa Corcoran, 34, who is mother to five of Mr Scott's children.

McKay and Ms Corcoran were caught when his girlfriend, Marion Carson, discovered his Facebook alias Jane Dawson, which he used to contact his secret lover.

Ms Carson revealed the fling to Mr Scott, 43, before he called his ex-partner to hurl abuse at her. When McKay then learned of the phone call to Ms Corcoran, he stormed to the victim's flat and stabbed him seven times.

A jury heard it was a young girl who discovered his dying body in the blood-stained property.

McKay was convicted of murder on Tuesday following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He will return to court next month for sentencing.

The court heard how McKay started an affair with Ms Corcoran in early 2016. She had been in a 15-year relationship with Mr Scott but insisted they had separated by the time she started seeing McKay.

McKay had previously gone to the same school as the man he murdered. Ms Corcoran said she first slept with McKay the day after her birthday in March 2016.

McKay had told her he had been in a 19-year relationship but claimed he had split with Ms Carson after they apparently "fell out".

The court heard Ms Corcoran suddenly ended the fling in early April just weeks before the murder.

Violence then erupted when on April 28, the day of the murder, Ms Carson disclosed the affair to Mr Scott.

She wrote: "Your dirty s**** of a gf is f****** about behind your back." She went on to send him more messages McKay and his ex-lover had exchanged.

Asked how she felt at the time, she said: ""I was insulted first of all that he would look at something like that, she's a dirty s****. I was upset. I was devastated."

Ms Corcoran meanwhile told the jury how she then got a call from Mr Scott. She said: "He was just shouting, calling me names like 'cow'. He said: 'I hope its not true because you can do better'."

Later that day a young girl had found the murder victim lying injured. When Ms Corcoran turned up, the seven-year-old was outside crying.

In a police interview, the child told how she had heard "shouting" before a man with "blood" on his hand raced out and into a car.

Mr Scott was discovered on the bathroom floor and as a 999 call was made, Ms Corcoran tried to save his life by giving him CPR.

He never recovered having been repeatedly stabbed, including a fatal blow to the stomach. McKay was later held for the killing.

Pathologist Julia Bell told the trial Mr Scott also had "defensive type" wounds suggesting he had tried to fight off his attacker.

McKay was remanded in custody pending sentencing on April 19 in Edinburgh.

