Love on the line: Marriage proposal at Glasgow station

On track: The couple are now engaged.

Commuters at a Glasgow station noticed a rather unique proposal on Monday.

A man used the notice board at Glasgow Central to express his love for partner and ask if she would marry him.

The message, from a man called Craig to his partner Linsay, read: "We met here on our first date exactly three years ago. Tonight I am asking you to make those happy times go on forever."

Travellers began sharing the image on social media, desperate to find out if the proposal had been successful.

ScotRail later confirmed the story had a happy ending with a tweet on Monday evening.

A spokesperson from the rail operator said the couple had requested privacy after the public, rush-hour proposal and declined to comment.

There were reports that the happy couple attended a station bar for champagne after proposal and received a round of applause from commuters.