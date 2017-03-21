Stab victim targeted by gang as he sat in Mercedes

Knife gang stopped car in middle of street before launching attack in Glasgow.

Fotheringay Road: Men in Volkswagen behind attack in Pollokshields. 2017 Google

A passenger in a Mercedes has been stabbed by a gang who stormed out of a car after stopping in the middle of a road.

The 31-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a blue Mercedes at around 9.30pm on Saturday as it drove through Glasgow's Pollokshields area.

The gang behind the attack, who were in what is thought to be a light-coloured Volkswagen Golf, drove towards the Mercedes coming from the opposite direction on Fotheringay Road.

Words were exchanged between both groups of men before the Volkswagen stopped, three men got out and launched a blade attack on the victim in the back of the other car.

The driver and other passenger in the Mercedes car were not injured while the stabbed man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The three suspects are described as being of Asian appearance.

Detective constable Stuart MacLennan, at Cathcart CID, said: "This incident occurred at a fairly busy time on a Saturday night and as such I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Fotheringay Road at this time to think back to whether they saw the suspects getting out of their car and arguing with the occupants of the Mercedes car."

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID at Cathcart Police office via 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where anonymity can be maintained.