Rod Stewart to headline Celtic's Lisbon Lions live event

Sir Alex Ferguson will pay tribute to the 1967 European Cup winners at the charity concert.

Headliner: Rod Stewart will perform at Celtic charity concert. SNS Group

Sir Rod Stewart will headline a charity event paying tribute to Celtic's Lisbon Lions team.

The Scottish Premiership club are holding a live event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the side becoming the first British team to lift the European Cup. Celtic defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the 1967 final in Lisbon on the most famous day in the club's history.

The concert will be held on Thursday, May 25 at Glasgow's SSE Hydro. Proceeds from the event will go to the Celtic FC Foundation.

Sir Rod, a renowned Celtic fan, will perform a short set of his most famous songs and will top a bill of "special guests from the world of football, music and entertainment", including opera singer Russell Watson, Les McKeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers and Eddi Reader.

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will share his memories of Celtic's triumph and tribute will be paid to manager Jock Stein and his team, all of whom were born within 30 miles of Celtic Park.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.