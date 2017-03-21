Body of man found outside city centre discount store

The man was discovered outside the Glasgow branch of TJ Hughes on Tuesday.

TJ Hughes: Man was found dead outside shop (file pic). Google 2017

A man was found dead outside a discount department store in Glasgow.

The body was outside outside the TJ Hughes shop in the city's Trongate.

Police were called to the scene at 9.10am on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding and the death, but it is being treated as unexplained.

Police cordoned the area off as they carried out their investigation into the death.