Child sex abuser among four landlords banned in Govanhill

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

The men were removed from the register of deemed unfit to rent by licensing chiefs.

A jailed child sex abuser is among four rogue landlords in Glasgow's Govanhill who have been banned from renting.

The men have been barred from the Landlord Register after a decision by officials at the city's licensing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Muhammed Anwar, who was convicted and jailed for six years for three offences in relation to child sexual abuse, was blocked from renting because of his criminal convictions.

Despite being in prison, Anwar applied for his landlord registration to be renewed but his application was refused.

Three other individuals had their landlord registration revoked after being found no longer fit to be landlords due to a range of property-related issues.

All four men may face prosecution and a fine of up to £50,000 if they attempt to let their property in future. The decisions followed complaints to the committee from the council's Landlord Registration Unit.

Akhtar Ali was found to no longer be fit and proper due to fears over his property management following a fire at one of his properties in Glasgow's Glenapp Street, which led to two people being taken to hospital.

A further inspection of his properties on Prince Edward Street, Garturk Street and Hickman Street all revealed that the gas and electricity meters had been by-passed and that the flats had no smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The fiddled meters meant the properties no longer met the standard required for rented property.

The two other men, Ashiq Mohammed and Shabnam Sattar, were also both found to be no longer fit and proper to be registered as landlords after failing to produce proper documentation.

The documentation they failed to produce included an enhanced criminal record certificate, up-to-date buildings insurance policies and energy performance certificates and gas safety certificates.

A spokesperson for the council said: "We are very pleased that the work of the Landlord Registration Unit has been endorsed by the Licensing Committee.

"Our team is determined to ensure that those people on the Landlord Register are fit to be landlords.

"Whenever there is evidence that a landlord is no longer a suitable person to rent out property or they fail to manage their property appropriately, we will always seek to take action against them.

"Govanhill has been an area of the city where particular problems with landlords have been identified.

"The additional powers available to us through Govanhill's Enhanced Enforcement Area are helping us to improve housing standards in the area."

