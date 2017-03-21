Drink-driver killed vet by crashing Maserati into van

  • STV
Thomas Wainwright had been drinking for eight hours before getting behind the wheel.

Thomas Wainwright: Guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
A drink-driver killed an island vet in a head-on collision on Mull.

Thomas Wainwright, 27, was convicted of causing the death of 29-year-old Theresa Wade by dangerous driving on October 28, 2015.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Wainwright had been drinking cider and whisky for eight and a half hours before smashing his Maserati into the van Ms Wade was driving.

Wainwright was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at speeds of up to 95mph before the crash on the A849 near Craignure.

During the trial Wainwright and his passenger Jerome Lopez claimed Ms Wade had been on the wrong said of the road, but their claims were found to be false.

Outside court, Ms Wade's partner Charles Pease said: "Thomas Wainwright will have to live with what he did.

"All Theresa wanted to be was the island vet. People loved her.

"The unanimous verdict delivered today has vindicated Theresa quite clearly, and her reputation remains unsullied.

"The verdict has not brought Theresa back, but our faith in justice has not been misplaced."

Theresa Wade: Vet died in crash.
Prosecutor Tim Niven-Smith revealed that Wainwright, who worked as the first officer on the £6.26m yacht MY Mahogany based in the south of France, has a previous conviction for drinking while unfit through drink or drugs.

Wainwright was on Mull, along with members of his family, visiting his sick grandmother.

Witnesses told of how Wainwright, who was drinking with Mr Lopez, consumed five bottles of Magners cider in the Mishnish Hotel, a pint of cider in Macgochan's pub, two whiskies in a distillery and another two pints of cider in the Craignure Inn.

When asked in the Craignure Inn who was driving the car because both he and Mr Lopez had been drinking Wainwright boasted "The car knows its own way home".

He then got behind the wheel claiming "had a clear head" and felt fine to drive.

Judge John Morris remanded him in custody and banned him from driving ahead of sentencing in April.

Inspector Adam McKenzie, of Argyll and West Dunbartonshire police, said: "Wainwright, during a holiday in Scotland, rented a high powered vehicle and got behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

"Without any consideration for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists in his path, he drove at excessive speeds and without due consideration. This resulted in the death of Theresa Wade.

"This case unfortunately highlights the devastating effects of drink-driving. His utterly selfish decision has completely shattered the lives of Theresa Wade's family and will forever impact on his own life. While we recognise the decision of the court, the damage caused cannot be undone."

