Digger falls off lorry blocking M74 during rush hour

All three lanes of traffic are currently blocked after the incident.

Chaos: The M74 has been shut off just before rush hour. STV

A roadworks digger has fallen off the back of a heavy goods vehicle and is blocking all three lanes of the M74.

Police have confirmed reports that a digger is currently blocking Junction 4 and Junction 5 northbound.

There are no reported injuries.

Drivers are being asked to divert via the A725, A8 and M73.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "Following a road traffic accident this afternoon which involved possible damage to B7071 overbridge, the M74 northbound is currently closed between Junction 4 and 5.

"Our contractor in the area, Scottish Roads Partnership, is assisting Police, Ambulance and Fire Rescue services with the recovery, and structural engineers are carrying out an inspection of the bridge.

"A diversion via the A725 at junction 5 has been implemented by Police Scotland, and Traffic Scotland are providing live updates via Traffic Scotland radio and their twitter feed."

