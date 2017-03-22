Man arrested in connection with rape in Glasgow lane

A 31-year-old man was arrested and is in police custody over the attack on Friday.

Charing Cross: Woman was attacked in lane. STV

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a Glasgow city centre lane.

The incident took place in a lane near to Renfrew Street near Charing Cross on Friday.

A 36-year-old woman was attacked as she walked in the lane between 4am and 4.30am.

The area was cordoned off by officers on Friday and a public appeal was made for information.

Police Scotland confirmed a 31-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.