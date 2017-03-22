Teenager held after death of baby wallaby at fun farm

Police probe continues after group of youths allegedly 'traumatised' three wallabies.

Wallaby: The young animal died after incident at Dalscone Farm Fun.

A teenager has been arrested after a baby wallaby died at a fun farm.

The young animal died after it was allegedly "traumatised" by a group of teenagers at a fun farm Dalscone Farm Fun in Dumfries at the weekend.

CCTV of five youths were released after the incident, in which it is claimed they chased the park's three wallabies around their enclosure.

Two of the animals escaped but a third - a "joey" or young wallaby, called Mick - was so distressed it died on Sunday evening despite the efforts of a vet to save it.

A 16-year-old boy has been held by officers over the incident.

A statement from police said: "Officers from Dumfries Community Policing Unit have arrested a 16 year old male in relation to the incident at Dalscone Farm on Saturday 18 March 2017 whereby damage was caused and a wallaby died.

"Enquiries are continuing into this incident but we would like to thank the public at this time for their assistance during this enquiry."