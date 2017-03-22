Three cars deliberately set alight in early hours attack

Police are investigating after the cars were targeted in Knightswood and Anniesland.

Blaze: The cars were set on fire on Anniesland Road (file pic). Deadline

Three cars have been torched in targeted attacks on Glasgow's streets.

Emergency services were called to the scene after three cars were set on fire in Knightswood and Anniesland areas in the west of the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

A grey Nissan Juke and a black VW Passat were set ablaze in Knightswood and a silver Dodge Caliber was targeted on Anniesland Road.

A man was seen getting out a small grey car in Polnoon Avenue, Knightswood, around the time the Nissan and Passat were targeted.

No-one was injured in the incidents. Detectives are now trawling CCTV in a bid to identify the culprit.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan said: "Despite the early hour of these incidents there may have been people heading to work or coming home from work.



"Anniesland Road is a busy thoroughfare and someone may have noticed something which could assist our enquiries.

"I am appealing to people who were in the areas to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact CID officers at Drumchapel Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.