Brothers pose for court selfies before jail for assault

The Cavin brothers were jailed for a total of six years for their part in brutal assault.

Brothers: Pair were jailed for assault. Jamie Beatson

Two brazen brothers from Dundee posed for smiling selfies outside court before being jailed for a brutal assault.

Craig and Graham Cavin were both jailed for a combined total of six years after a Christening party assault on Charles Lamont at Dundee's Downfield Junior FC social club.

Mr Lamont, while celebrating the christening of his baby niece was attacked after complaining about the way another guest, Mark Leggat, was dancing with his mother Pauline.

Lamont confronted Leggat and asked that he stopped, which he did, so Charles Lamont believed that was the end of the matter.

But later on that night the Cavin brothers, close friends of Leggat, attacked Lamont on the dancefloor and subjected him to a sustained and violent assault that spilled out onto the street as the victim tried to flee.

The pair claimed they were "remorseful" for the attacks - but a sheriff told them their social media antics during the trial meant he "wasn't taken in" by their "worthless comments".

The court house selfie, and comments posted below it relating to the case, led to the trial being delayed by a day as lawyers investigated.

The pair stood grim faced as they were handcuffed and taken to the cells over the vicious attack that saw them both repeatedly punch and kick Mr Lamont on the head and body.

Craig Cavin also admitted carrying out a baseball bat attack in Dundee city centre months after the Christening assault.

Christening: Fight broke out after party. Jamie Beatson

Summing up the Crown case, fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court: "The evidence you have heard in this case points to the Christening of Logan Middleton being a lovely, happy day which was running smoothly until the early evening when Charles Lamont became unhappy with the way Mark Leggatt was dancing behind his mother Pauline.

"He confronted Mark, and whilst to Charles that was the end of it, the same could not be said for Mr Leggatt who went on and on about Charles' behaviour.

"Fast forward a few beers and Charles Lamont is the victim of a completely unprovoked assault on the dancefloor by Craig Cavin, a friend of Leggatt's.

"At this stage numerous other men, including Graham Cavin, get involved and subject Charles Lamont to a brutal, sustained and violent assault that leads the group across the room and ultimately out of the back door as Charles tries to escape.

"Charles is ultimately able to escape after Ryan Inglis intervenes and ends the assault which he finally realises has gone too far but he is left with a nasty, nasty injury which leaves him impaired even to this day."

A jury of eight men and seven women took two-and-a-half hours to find Graham Cavin, 19, of Lawton Road, Dundee, and Craig Cavin, 26, of Kirkton Road, Dundee, guilty of assaulting Mr Lamont to his severe injury and permanent impairment after a five day trial.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Graham Cavin for two-and-a-half years while Craig Cavin was handed a total sentence of three years and nine months for his two offences.

He said: "I'm told you are showing great remorse as a result of what you have done.

"I say that in fact I find that very hard to accept and reconcile with the stupid behaviour you both get involved in during the course of the trial.

"You were in the sheriff court on trial before a jury.

"Were you taking that seriously? I think not.

"You were outside court taking selfies, posting stuff on Facebook, making comments during the course of the trial which caused problems to the court because of your stupid behaviour.

"I'm not taken in by the worthless comments from you in the social work reports.

"During the incident you acted like animals - it was like a nature programme where a pack descends on its prey and attacks. The courts cannot tolerate that."