Woman finds husband dead at home after visit from nurse

Peter cassidy

Health board apologises as nurse's care of man found to have fallen below expected standards.

Report: Ombudsman found nurse's care fell below standards.

A health board has been forced to apologise to a woman who found her husband dead at home after he had been visited by a nurse.

The woman, named as Mrs C, arrived back home one morning to find her husband, Mr A, dead and in an "inappropriate position".

She went out that morning in the belief he was being supervised by a district nurse in her absence and receiving end of life care.

Mrs C complained to the board shortly after finding her lifeless husband, saying that she believed the nurse had left the property whilst he was dying or after he was dead.

The health board, which has not been identified, launched an internal probe which found the nurses version of events to be "confused and contradictory" and recommended a disciplinary hearing be held.

A further investigation by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman was then launched after a complaint from the man's family about the NHS board's response.

An advocate representing Mrs C said there had been an "extended and unexplained delay" in the investigation and so a formal complaint was made

The investigation by the public services watchdog concluded the nurse had breached professional guidelines in terms of record-keeping and that the care they had provided had "fallen below an acceptable standard".

Although it was not possible for the investigation to determine exactly what happened, it found that it was likely the nurse performed some form of treatment on the patient.

The ombudsman found that "the weight of the evidence pointed to Mr A being left in an inappropriate condition by the nurse", however there was no suggestion this had contributed to his death,

They found the board's investigation had failed to interview family members and that the board had not provided the family with an adequate explanation for their actions.

The conclusion was that the nurse's actions fell "below acceptable professional standards" and that the care provided to Mr A was "unreasonable".

Among other recommendations the ombudsman has recommended that the board apologise unreservedly for the failings identified in the report.

