Man charged in connection with rape in Glasgow lane

Shahab Karami, 31, is alleged to have attacked a woman near Charing Cross.

Charing Cross: Woman was attacked near Renfrew Street. STV

A man has appeared in court charged over the rape of a woman in Glasgow city centre.

The 36-year-old is said to have been attacked in a lane near Renfrew Street, Charing Cross, in the early hours of Friday March 17.

Shahab Karami, 31, was arrested and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, charged under section one of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

He made no plea or declaration and was released on bail.

The case has been committed for further examination with a further court appearance to be set at a later date.