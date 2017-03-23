Man lay dead overnight in Wetherspoons pub toilet

The man is believed to have been found by cleaner at pub in Ayr on Saturday morning.

West Kirk: Police called to Wetherspoons in Ayr on Saturday morning. 2017 Google

The body of a man has been found in the toilet of Wetherspoons pub.

The 53-year-old was discovered on Saturday morning in the converted church building after laying dead inside from the Friday night.



He is understood to have been found by a cleaner at The West Kirk pub on Ayr's Sandgate at around 8.40am on Saturday.

Police have launched an investigation, however the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.40am on Saturday, police were made aware of a man's death at a premises in Ayr.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."