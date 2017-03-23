Man seriously injured in stabbing at tower block

The 39-year-old was targeted while walking in the Anderston area of Glasgow.

Attack: Man was stabbed in St Vincent Terrace. Google 2017

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a city centre tower block.

The 39-year-old victim was attacked while walking in the Anderston area of Glasgow.

Police said he suffered stab wounds in the serious assault after a man targeted him on St Vincent Terrace as he headed for William Street.

The attacker ran off in the direction of Elderslie Street nearby after the incident at 4pm on Monday.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment before being released.

Detective Constable Jacqueline MacIntyre said: "This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area to come forward and contact Drumchapel Police Office."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.